San Francisco police arrest shooting suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have arrested a subject that is charged with shooting a man on Haight Street .

On Monday at around 12:26 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Fillmore Street and Page Street.

The 19-year-old male victim and friends got into an argument with an unknown male suspect on the 500 block of Haight Street. The group fled on foot to get away from the man, but he fired several shots at the group, striking the victim who is now permanently blinded.

58-year-old San Francisco resident Ronald Melbourne surrendered at his home the same morning at around 4:25 a.m. on the 300 block of Haight Street.

Officers located and seized multiple firearms and ammunition within the residence while serving a search warrant.

Melbourne was transported and booked into the San Francisco County Jail is charged with attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, mayhem and carrying a loaded firearm in public.