San Francisco police arrest suspect after stabbing man during argument

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – An argument between two men turned violent Friday in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, leaving both men with knife injuries, police said.

Around 3:50 p.m., officers learned of the stabbing, near the corner of Broadway and Powell Street.

At the scene, officers located two men, the victim, 30, and the suspect, 39, both suffering from injuries caused by the knife.

Medics rendered aid to both men and they were taken to a hospital, both with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers learned the pair had gotten into an argument and at some point, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim.

A struggle ensued, resulting in the suspect’s injuries, according to police.

Officers eventually arrested the suspect, whose name has not been released, on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.