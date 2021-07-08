San Francisco police arrest suspect connected to fatal Tenderloin shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police announced Thursday that they have arrested a murder suspect connected to a shooting last month in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood which left a man dead.

During the early morning hours of June 19, officers responded to a shooting near the corner of Eddy and Larkin streets and found 31-year-old Earl Jordan suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Jordan was transported to the hospital, where he died a short while later, police said.

Days later, on June 29, homicide detectives were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Alexander Phillips, a San Francisco resident.

Detectives then located Phillips near 10th and Bryant streets, in the city’s South of Market area, and arrested him in connection with unrelated, outstanding warrants on suspicion of burglary, attempted grand theft, carrying a concealed knife, resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools, police said.

Following an investigation into the June 19 murder that included the examination of DNA evidence, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Phillips in connection with the killing.

On Thursday, officers arrested Phillips, as he remained in custody in connection with the previous warrants, on suspicion of homicide, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed firearm, police said.

Phillips is being held without bail, according to jail records.