San Francisco police arrest suspect connected to series of bank robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a series of bank robberies, San Francisco police announced on Friday.

The robberies started on Jan. 25 of this year in San Francisco. The crimes followed a series of similar events, including a suspect entering a bank, handing the teller a threatening note, and demanding money.

Eight of the nine tellers cooperated with the robber and gave them money.

The robberies happened on:

January 25, 2022, on the 3800 block of 3rd St

January 27, 2022, on the 2900 block of Mission St

January 27, 2022, on the 600 block of 8th St

February 1, 2022, on the 2600 block of San Bruno Ave

February 5, 2022, on the 4600 block of Mission St

February 5, 2022, on the 1800 block of 19th Ave

February 5, 2022, on the 2300 block of 16th St

February 9, 2022, on the 4600 block of Mission Street

February 17, 2022, on the 4900 block of 3rd Street

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Willie Thomas of San Francisco. Police found him on the 700 block of Kirkwood Ave. and was taken into custody without incident, police say.

Officials say Thomas was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on nine counts of second-degree burglary, eight counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of second-degree attempted robbery. Thomas was also booked on a warrant based in Solano County.

The investigation remains open.

The San Francisco Police Department asks anyone with information on this case to call 415-575-4444.