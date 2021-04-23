San Francisco police arrest suspect for robbing, stabbing Asian man

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police on Friday arrested a suspect accused of robbing and stabbing an Asian man earlier this month.

On April 10, around 10:30 p.m., San Francisco police responded to the area of Exeter Street regarding a call of a robbery and stabbing.

Officers located the victim, a 53-year-old Asian man who was robbed and suffering from stab wounds to his head and chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including a collapsed lung.

Officials say he has since been discharged from the hospital.

The victim told officers he was walking on Exeter Street when the suspect approached him and demanded money. The suspect then began to stab the victim who then grabbed onto the suspect.

The suspect continued to stab the victim until a bystander moved toward them. The suspect grabbed the victim’s backpack and fled in a red four-door car.

Evidence including witness statements, surveillance video, a knife and human hair were recovered at the scene.

DNA evidence from the recovered hair helped officials identify the suspect as 28-year-old Clarence Sims of San Francisco.

On April 16, officials located and arrested Sims at 3rd Street and Quesada Avenue. He was booked on the following charges: robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, other than firearm, and a probation violation.

Sims is on probation for a December 2018 robbery involving a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.