SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fluffy dog was inside a San Francisco dog walker’s van when a thief stole the van and drove off Tuesday, according to police.

The Dogwalks.com van was parked on Sacramento Street and Mason Street when someone stole it. The brown and gray dog, named “Murray,” remained missing as of Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco police are asking for the public’s help to find the pooch.

A dog named “Murray” is missing in San Francisco. (Image via SFPD)

This van was stolen with a dog owner’s beloved pet inside. (Image via SFPD)

“Help us find Murray! Anyone who locates Murray or the van should call 911 and report their current location,” the San Francisco Police Department wrote on X.

The van is marked with large logos reading “Woof Pack” and “Dogwalks.com.”