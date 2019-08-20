San Francisco police association addresses attack outside condo, new allegations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Officers Association is reacting to the latest development in the case of the homeless man accused of attacking a woman outside her condominium complex earlier this month.

Police issued a warrant for 25-year-old Austin Vincent’s arrest Monday in connection to a different assault that happened in February in San Francisco.

Following the arrest of Vincent for the Aug. 11 assault that was caught on camera, a victim from the Feb. 4 incident recognized him from his booking photo and contacted police.

Association President Tony Montoya says this revelation is exactly why Vincent should have been jailed after last week’s attack.

He says the judge has been getting it wrong from the beginning and he hopes it all gets ironed out.

The San Francisco Police Union says even without seeing this video, the police report should’ve been enough for the judge to realize that Vincent should not have been back on the streets.

“We’re not looking for jail for everybody but in a situation where a person has shown a perpetuance for violence like Mr. Vincent, you know the jail does have mental health services in the jail,” Montoya said.

Montoya says if the judge did not feel as though jail was appropriate, vincent should have a least been taken in for a mental health evaluation.

Montoya says this case is highlighting what he calls a revolving door and it’s frustrating for officers.

“And oftentimes the person is released from the hospital or released from the jail or not even taken to jail because of prop 47 and they’re dealing with the person two or three times in a shift,” he said.

A spokesperson for a group who is opposing a proposed navigation center along the Embarcadero released a statement after learning about the new allegations against Vincent.

It reads in part:

“The shocking assault case of alleged assailant Austin James Vincent is emblematic of what is wrong in San Francisco. Now, it turns out Mr. Vincent is alleged to have committed a previous crime, with a knife, against a woman. This is a matter of public safety, not politics. “

Montoya is hoping Vincent will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

“I just hope that this causes other judges to maybe pause and not be just sending people back out into the public without knowing all the facts.”

