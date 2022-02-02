San Francisco police chief Scott ends MOU for DA to investigate officer-involved shootings

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Francisco Police Department headquarters at 1245 Third St. on July 24, 2021 (Dan McMenamin/BCN)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott notified District Attorney Chesa Boudin Wednesday that the SFPD’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the DA’s office to independently investigate officer-involved shootings will end.

The other things the DA, under the MOU, could have previously investigated independently include in-custody deaths and uses of force that cause serious bodily injury, according to a press release.

The MOU’s termination will take effect in 15 days.

Scott’s decision was influenced by a Jan. 27 San Francisco Superior Court hearing that determined the DA’s office has not complied under the MOU’s provisions when it came to those kinds of investigations.

A San Francisco DA’s office investigator, Magen Hayashi, testified that she misled police investigators about the status of an underlying criminal investigation into a domestic violence incident and withheld evidence from a sworn affidavit — due to pressure from assistant DAs.

SFPD and the District Attorney’s Office agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding in July 2021, the release said.

Scott’s full letter to Boudin about the MOU’s termination could be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News