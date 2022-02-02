San Francisco police chief Scott ends MOU for DA to investigate officer-involved shootings

San Francisco Police Department headquarters at 1245 Third St. on July 24, 2021 (Dan McMenamin/BCN)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott notified District Attorney Chesa Boudin Wednesday that the SFPD’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the DA’s office to independently investigate officer-involved shootings will end.

The other things the DA, under the MOU, could have previously investigated independently include in-custody deaths and uses of force that cause serious bodily injury, according to a press release.

The MOU’s termination will take effect in 15 days.

Scott’s decision was influenced by a Jan. 27 San Francisco Superior Court hearing that determined the DA’s office has not complied under the MOU’s provisions when it came to those kinds of investigations.

A San Francisco DA’s office investigator, Magen Hayashi, testified that she misled police investigators about the status of an underlying criminal investigation into a domestic violence incident and withheld evidence from a sworn affidavit — due to pressure from assistant DAs.

SFPD and the District Attorney’s Office agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding in July 2021, the release said.

