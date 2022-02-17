San Francisco police, DA working on interim agreement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The body that governs the San Francisco Police Department decided to let Chief Bill Scott continue to try for an interim agreement between the department and District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Scott said in a letter to Boudin on February 2 that he was going to let the existing memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the SFPD and the DA’s office expire. The reason is that a DA investigator testified they were pressured to sign an incomplete affidavit against a police officer, and Scott alleged this violated the MOU. Boudin denied violating the agreement.

The MOU puts the DA’s office in charge of investigating all police shootings and deaths in police custody in San Francisco, among other cases of alleged officer misconduct.

Scott asked California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office to step in to this role, but on Monday Bonta, Mayor London Breed and City Attorney David Chiu offered to help renegotiate the MOU, which will expire next Wednesday.

Scott told the San Francisco Police Commission on Wednesday that he’s trying to get an interim agreement in place before the expiration date.

The commissioners had the power to order Scott to stay in the agreement. Scott upset members of the Police Commission by initially announcing he’d let the agreement expire without letting them know or consulting them first.

The commission ultimately decided not to act, letting the negotiations continue.

Boudin is subject to a recall election on June 7. Safer SF Without Boudin called on the United States Department of Justice to investigate Boudin’s office as a result of the affidavit controversy.