San Francisco police detain suspect in Tenderloin homicide

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 08:46 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Police Saturday detained a suspect in connection to a homicide investigation in the Tenderloin neighborhood. 

Authorities say shots were fired in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street. 

Officers have yet to disclose the victim's identity, but the suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered.

