San Francisco police detain suspect in Tenderloin homicide Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Police Saturday detained a suspect in connection to a homicide investigation in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Authorities say shots were fired in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street.

Officers have yet to disclose the victim's identity, but the suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered.

A shooting/homicide occurred at Goldengate & Hyde this afternoon. Officers have a suspect detained and have recovered a firearm. The SFPD Homicide detail has taken over the investigation. Anyone who witnessed this is encouraged to call our anonymous tip line at (415)575-4444. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) May 25, 2019

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES