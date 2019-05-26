San Francisco police detain suspect in Tenderloin homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Police Saturday detained a suspect in connection to a homicide investigation in the Tenderloin neighborhood.
Authorities say shots were fired in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street.
Officers have yet to disclose the victim's identity, but the suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered.
A shooting/homicide occurred at Goldengate & Hyde this afternoon. Officers have a suspect detained and have recovered a firearm. The SFPD Homicide detail has taken over the investigation. Anyone who witnessed this is encouraged to call our anonymous tip line at (415)575-4444.— SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) May 25, 2019
