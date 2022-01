SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are investigating the first homicide of the year.

On Monday, a shooting happened in the 100 block of Brannan Street, police say.

We are investigating a shooting/homicide which occurred today on the 100 block of Brannan St. The victim is an adult male. This is the 1st homicide of 2022. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call our tip line at (415)575-4444. You can remain anonymous. — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) January 4, 2022

Police say the victim was an adult male.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact them at (415) 575-4444 — You can remain anonymous.