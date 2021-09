The City of San Francisco Calif. Police Department logo. seal (Photo courtesy San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating two homicides that occurred overnight Friday in San Francisco.

Police say one homicide was reported at Grove Street and Webster Street in the Western Addition.

The second homicide was at 22nd Street and Bartlett Street in the Mission District.

Both incidents are currently being investigated.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444.