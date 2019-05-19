San Francisco police investigate deadly shooting Video Video Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning.

Authorities say around 5:35 a.m. they received reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Turk Street in the city's Fillmore District.

After arriving at the scene, police found a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers spent the morning collecting evidence in the area and towed several vehicles possibly connected with the homicide.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim and no suspect has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 (start the text with SFPD).

