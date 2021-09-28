Suspect shoots into San Francisco business, injuring 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot inside a San Francisco business overnight Tuesday.
Police continue to investigate and seek information on a suspect. According to SFPD, it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the Tenderloin District.
Police arrived at the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue to find the 61-year-old man suffering with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital. According to a preliminary investigation, a suspect fired a gun into a business from the street and fled the scene.
A 31-year-old woman who was also inside was injured by glass that was broken during the shooting, police added.
Police are asking for potential witnesses to come forward with any information or video and photos.