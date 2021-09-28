Suspect shoots into San Francisco business, injuring 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot inside a San Francisco business overnight Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate and seek information on a suspect. According to SFPD, it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the Tenderloin District.

Police arrived at the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue to find the 61-year-old man suffering with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital. According to a preliminary investigation, a suspect fired a gun into a business from the street and fled the scene.

A 31-year-old woman who was also inside was injured by glass that was broken during the shooting, police added.

#sfpd investigators are still at the scene of a shooting that occurred just before 5am at the 300 blk of Golden Gate Ave. If anyone saw the shooting, have video/photos of suspect or vehicles, contact us. pic.twitter.com/bTjh73ge2k — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) September 28, 2021

Police are asking for potential witnesses to come forward with any information or video and photos.