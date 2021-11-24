San Francisco police investigate late night homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night in San Francisco.

Police officers from the Tenderloin station responded to the area of Larkin St and Golden Gate Ave just after 11 p.m. for a shooting.

The victim died of their injuries. The police report says it was a woman estimated to be between the ages of 25-35 years old. The suspect is unknown.

Police are asking for people to come forward with tips by calling dispatch at (415) 553-0123.

The investigation remains active.