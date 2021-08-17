San Francisco police investigate midnight homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A victim was shot and killed just after midnight Tuesday in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department said it happened near O’Farrell and Larkin streets. The victim was a 48-year-old man, Bay City News reports. Three suspects reportedly attacked the victim.

At this time, police had no further information to share and are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

People can send an anonymous tip via (415) 575-4444. They can also text 847411 with keyword ‘SFPD’