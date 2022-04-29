SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the department tweeted. The incident happened on the 300 block of Turk Street.

Police did not report any injuries or identity any suspect(s) in connection to the shooting. 300 Turk Street is about four blocks away from the Civic Center BART Station.

KRON4 is working on confirming the identify of the victim. Those details will be released when it is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.