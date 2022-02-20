San Francisco police investigate suspicious teen death

The City of San Francisco, Calif. Police Department logo. seal (Photo courtesy San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police responded to a possible overdose death Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. Police from the Southern Station reported to the 600 block of Minna Street, officials say.

Medics declared the victim, a 16-year-old female, dead when officers arrived at the scene.

The San Francisco County Medical Examiner declared the death suspicious, officials say.

San Francisco Police Department homicide investigators will open an investigation in response to the suspicious death, police say.

No arrests have been made at the time. This remains an open investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on the death to call 1-415-575-4444.