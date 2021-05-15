San Francisco police investigate two homicides within 24 hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Investigations are underway into two homicides that happened within 24 hours of each other in San Francisco.

According to police, the first homicide happened in the area of Persia and Vienna in the Excelsior District Friday night. Early Saturday, police announced an arrest was made.

A second unrelated fatal shooting is also under investigation, according to police. The second homicide happened Saturday morning in the area of 25th and Connecticut. No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444.