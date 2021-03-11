San Francisco police investigating after women assault Uber driver

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating after a wild Uber interaction was caught on camera.

The now-viral video has led both Uber and Lyft to ban the woman involved, and now police are getting involved.

The SFPD Robbery Unit is investigating the incident.

On March 7, the driver picked up three female passengers at San Bruno Avenue and Felton Street in San Francisco’s Bayview District.

(2/4) Due to this fact, the driver stopped and ended the ride a few minutes later at San Bruno and Silver Avenues. An altercation occurred and a second passenger reached over the driver’s seat (from the rear seat area) and stole the driver’s cellphone from his hands. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 10, 2021

The victim told KRON4 News that things started going wrong when the subject of wearing a mask came up.

“The moment I asked for the mask, they asked me if I have a spare one. To which I replied I don’t have it and then the lady on the video who pulled the mask on, tried to snatch my phone, she started all this. She started cursing me for not having a mask,” he said.

In the video, you see at one point the same passenger he is describing coughed near his face.

“It was all happening so fast. I just wanted to get over with it,” the driver said.

After about 10 minutes, the women decided to get out of his car at San Bruno and Silver Avenue — but not before spraying something in his vehicle to remember them by.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.