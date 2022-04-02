SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police responded to a shooting around the area of 3rd Street and Palou Avenue, Friday afternoon, officials say.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 21-year-old male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The other victim, a 29-year-old male, had non-threatening injuries.

Medics were called and transported the men to a hospital.

The 21-year-old was declared dead at the hospital, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Police Department is currently investigating the homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 415-575-4444.