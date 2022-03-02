SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, at approximately 8:37 a.m. San Francisco Police officers from the Tenderloin Police Station were called to the unit block of 6th street for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a 47-year-old man who had appeared to be suffering from stab wounds — and despite efforts to save the man’s life, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, SFPD said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444.