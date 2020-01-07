San Francisco police investigating series of illegal sideshows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating several illegal sideshows that took over at least three intersections Sunday.

Video captured the incidents near Mission and Persia, San Bruno Avenue and Paul Avenue and 24th and Bryant.

Video shows smoke from the burning rubber and stopped traffic due to the sideshows.

A worker in the area of 24th and Bryant said there were at least 10 cars involved in the sideshow, with the spectacle lasting close to 40 minutes.

One man who saw the display said a busy area like that is not the place for a sideshow.

“When I was young we used to take it to places where it was deserted in the middle of nowhere, but right here in the middle of the street with all the kids blocking the intersection and do their thing,” he said. “I think so crazy anything could happen they can run into building running to the people.”

A police department spokesperson said they were called to several reports of sideshows sunday with officers documenting the incidents in report and with body camera video.

They say they will try to identify the participants working towards the prosecution those involved.

SFPD says they will be working with allied agencies to develop an enforcement plan in the event of future sideshows.

