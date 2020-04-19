San Francisco police kick people out of Dolores Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police were seen kicking people out of Dolores Park Sunday afternoon.

Officers used their loudspeakers to order park visitors to leave the park.

Photo shows officers out of their car near a group of visitors. You can also see other people in the distance sitting down on the grass.

Statewide stay at home orders went into effect on March 19 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Local agencies are enforcing orders in their own way.

Last week, seven Fremont residents were fined $1,000 in Santa Cruz for violating shelter in place orders.

As of April 19, California has a total of 28,963 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,072 deaths. To track cases in the Bay Area by county and city, click here.

