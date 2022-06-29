SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for a robbery suspect who caused “seriously bodily injury” towards a store employee, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release Wednesday.

The incident happened back on May 28 around 2:59 p.m. on the 2100 block of Taraval Street where a 47-year-old was pushed to the ground and later taken to the hospital, the release said. The suspect, who is described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic male and approximately 170 pounds with dark wavy hair, pushed the victim as he was on his way out of the store.

Video posted by SFPD shows the unidentified suspect wearing a light gray hoodie running away from the store holding a car battery. He is still at-large as police continue to search for him.

Initially, the suspect entered the store, purchased an item, and left the store, according to police. He then came back inside, took a car battery, and ran past the cash registers. Near the door/exit, the suspect was confronted by the store employee, and that’s when the suspect assaulted the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to immediately contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.