(BCN) – San Francisco police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing Saturday morning from his home on the on the 200 block of Dorland Street in the Mission District.

Mike Lum was last seen at 10 a.m. Feb. 26, on Muni line 29.

Lum is described as an 85-year-old Asian male, 5-feet-9 inches tall and 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Lum was last seen wearing a beige jacket, gray striped shirt, and dark jeans.

Police say Lum frequents Chinatown, Fisherman’s Wharf, the Mission District, and rides Muni frequently. He’s considered a risk due to his age and he has a medical condition that does not require immediate medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

