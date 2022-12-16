SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sixty arrests have been made in a retail abatement theft operation across the city, the San Francisco Police Department stated in a press release Friday.

Plainclothes and uniformed officers worked with store loss prevention to “address retail theft as it happens” in multiple locations, the press release stated, including grocery stores, department stores and pharmacies.

The operations have resulted in 13 felony bookings and 47 misdemeanor citations thus far.

“Of the 60 individuals cited and arrested, about half were offered diversion with the rest are being prosecuted for various retail theft crimes including commercial shoplifting, petty theft, and grand theft. Although each case is different and presents a unique set of facts, it is imperative that there is accountability and appropriate consequences in all cases,” the press release stated. “Inventory loss due to retail theft has caused a financial and emotional hardship to our businesses and the community. In conducting these operations, it is our goal to make arrests, deter future thefts, identify prolific retail thieves, and hold those accountable that engage in retail theft.”

SFPD is encouraging all victims and witnesses of crimes to report them to 911 or, if the situation is not presently an emergency, to 415-553-0123.