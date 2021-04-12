San Francisco police make arrest in assault of Asian couple

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police arrested a man accused of spitting on an Asian woman and then punching her husband to the point of losing consciousness.

The aggravated assault happened on April 4 around 3:30 p.m. Police said they found a 65-year-old Asian man lying on the ground in the area of Broadway and Montgomery Street when they responded to the report.

The 57-year-old woman told police they had just parked and got out of their car when the man came to them. The suspect said something but she could not understand because of a language barrier. After the suspect assaulted the couple, he ran away, she told police.

The male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Dewayne Kemp of San Francisco but did not specify what led to his identification. Kemp was arrested a few days later and is charged with assault, battery, elder abuse and a felony enhancement.