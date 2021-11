SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers responded to a “hot prowl” burglary Tuesday in the Cole Valley neighborhood, according to San Francisco police.

The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Stanyan Street where police detained the suspect inside the home.

The subject was arrested for burglary and probation violation.

A hot prowl burglary is when someone attempts to burglarize a home while there are people inside the home.

Police said the subject was on probation for aggravated assault.