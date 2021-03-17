San Francisco police make arrest in unprovoked attacks on 2 men

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with two unprovoked assaults that left two men with serious injuries.

In both cases, the suspect used mass transit to flee the scene of his crimes.

San Francisco police arrested Jorge Devis-Milton, 32, on suspicion of committing multiple violations in connection with two assaults in the city Monday afternoon, including the following: assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery causing injury and aggravated mayhem.

At about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Mission District, Devis-Milton cut the face of a 64-year-old man and knocked him to the ground, police said, before he fled into the nearby BART station at 16th Street and Mission Street.

A bystander provided first aid to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that about 30 minutes later Devis-Milton attacked another person — a 59-year-old man from Vallejo — who was walking in the 600 block of Market Street.

A witness told police that the suspect ran up to the victim and punched him in the head multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground where he remained motionless. The suspect fled the scene and got on a Muni bus.

Less than 24 hours later, police recognized Devis-Milton at 16th Street and Mission Street and took him into custody.

No further details were provided on the condition of the two victims of assault.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.