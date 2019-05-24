San Francisco police make arrests in Embarcadero attempted murder, stabbing

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- San Francisco police announced Friday the arrest of two suspects in connection to an attempted murder and stabbing that happened earlier this month along the Embarcadero.

The shooting and stabbing occurred May 10 along the 300 block of the Embarcadero. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a woman with a stab wound to the hand.

Police say the male victim suffered life-threatening injuries resulting from the stabbing.

According to police, the two victims along with the male victim's ex-girlfriend were arguing in the moments before the shooting and stabbing. Police say, the ex-girlfriend, later identified as 28-year-old Leola Isaacson, pulled out some sort of edged weapon and stabbed the female victim.

Shortly thereafter, police say a male suspect shot the other victim and fled the scene.

That suspect was identified as 39-year-old transient Nick Shaw.

Both were arrested on assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, resisting arrest and drug charges.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES