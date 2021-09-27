San Francisco police make arrests in shooting during attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police have arrested two suspects who are charged with shooting a woman during an attempted robbery back on September 15 in the Mission District.

The San Francisco Police Department said the 43-year-old woman was taking photos in the area of 21st and Folsom streets when she was approached by two men who demanded her camera. One of the suspects pulled out a gun when she refused, and he shot her in the leg as she was running away.

The suspects then fled in a white SUV, police said.

Police gathered information that helped them identify 18-year-old Joseisac Lopez and 18-year-old Jeferson Hernandez as suspects in the case.

They are both facing attempted robbery charges and firearm-related charges.

Police are still actively investigating the attempted robbery and shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.