San Francisco police officers pulled off force for failing to get COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect today and more than 100 police officers are being pulled off the force for failing to get the shot.

The San Francisco Police Association says 120 officers will be on paid administrative leave for not complying with the order.

San Francisco city workers in high risk occupancies, such as hospital, jail, assisted living and homeless shelter employees must have the shot.

While 95% of the city’s workforce is vaccinated, 1,800 people still haven’t gotten the vaccine, with 800 people citing religious and medical exemptions.

City employees who do not work in a high-risk areas must be fully vaccinated by November 1.