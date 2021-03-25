Here’s what San Francisco police know about the ‘Slap an Asian challenge’ circulating on social media

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco released a statement on Thursday in regards to reports of a ‘Slap Challenge’ happening in the Bay Area.

Authorities say they “are aware of the social media post warning the Asian community about an assault that allegedly took place on a Muni bus” on Friday, March 19.

At this time, there have not been any reports of incidents related to this challenge.

“We are not able to corroborate claims of a ‘slap’ challenge taking place in the Bay Area,” police posted to Twitter.

(1/3) We are aware of a social media post warning the Asian community about an assault that allegedly took place on a Muni bus on Fri, Mar 19th… pic.twitter.com/6jMll2vnWE — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 25, 2021

Authorities say the information has been passed along to the San Francisco SFMTA and Muni. Officers have been assigned to respond to calls for service on Muni 24/7.

The Twitter thread said, “The SFPD/MTA Detail consists of a team of uniformed officers and plainclothes investigators dedicated to investigating crime on Muni vehicles and properties.”

If you are a victim of crime, authorities ask you to file a police report to the San Francisco Police Department.