San Francisco police on scene of shooting

KRON4
by: Fareeha Rehman
SFPD shooting investigation on June 10, 2021 (Courtesy: KRON4 viewer)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police responded to a shooting on Market St and McAllister St on Thursday morning.
At 11:05 a.m., they tweeted asking the public to avoid the area.
⚠️ AVOID THE AREA – POLICE ACTIVITY ⚠️Please avoid the area of Market/McAllister Street as we conduct a shooting investigation. Further updates will be provided as they become available. Anticipate delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/dtC6vUyh8l— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 10, 2021
⚠️ AVOID THE AREA – POLICE ACTIVITY ⚠️Please avoid the area of Market/McAllister Street as we conduct a shooting investigation. Further updates will be provided as they become available. Anticipate delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/dtC6vUyh8l
This story will be updated as information becomes available.