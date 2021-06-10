San Francisco police on scene of shooting

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SFPD shooting investigation on June 10, 2021 (Courtesy: KRON4 viewer)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police responded to a shooting on Market St and McAllister St on Thursday morning.

At 11:05 a.m., they tweeted asking the public to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News