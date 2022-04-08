SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One drug dealer was arrested on Thursday, according to a tweet by the San Francisco Police Department. The arrest led to authorities recovering fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Officers arrested the dealer near 8th Street and Mission Street in the SoMa District. That’s where 20 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of methamphetamines, and eight grams of cocaine base were seized.

This arrest involving fentanyl comes a few days after a new billboard was placed in San Francisco’s Union Square, KRON4 reported earlier this week. It reads, “Famous the world over our brains, beauty, and now, dirt-cheap fentanyl.”

A group called Mothers Against Drug Deaths is behind the idea of this billboard to draw attention to the city’s fentanyl and drug problems. One of the group’s co-founders, Jacqui Berlin, has a son who has been an addict for 10 years.