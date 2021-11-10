San Francisco police recover over 2 lbs of fentanyl and $3K in arrest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police arrested a shooting suspect Tuesday evening in the Tenderloin district and recovered more than two pounds of fentanyl, over $3,400 in cash, and a gun, the department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said they observed the suspect in the area of the 700 block of Ellis Street.

The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

The Tenderloin division of the San Francisco Police Department said it seized four guns off the street last week.

From Jan 1. to Sept. 30, the division made nearly 1,200 felony arrests, including 425 for drug dealing and possession, according to police.

