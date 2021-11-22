San Francisco police respond to 2 weekend homicides

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating two weekend homicides.

The first homicide happened on Friday night in the 600 block of Connecticut Street. Police said they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Then, police on Sunday night responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of Geary Street. Police said a 30-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds and also died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in either homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.