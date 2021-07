SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hostage/crisis negotiators are in San Francisco to get to a barricaded suspect on the 1000 block of Geary St.

The San Francisco Police Department said the situation started at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when they responded to a possible fight between roommates.

Police were told that one roommate was acting violent and “had an edged weapon.” The roommate has not yet cooperated, with police still on the scene as of 9:45 a.m.