San Francisco police respond to multiple shootings, sideshows over weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are busy investigating after a crime-filled weekend.

Police say there were multiple shootings, including a homicide, and sideshows.

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai described the violent weekend as “disturbing,” and says it needs to end.

“Definitely some of the violent activity involving guns has ticked up in the previous years,” Supervisor Safai said.

San Francisco police were busy this weekend where there were three shootings in less than four hours.

Supervisor Safai says crime isn’t at its worst historically but is increasing.

Citizen app video shows the first shooting on Friedell Street in the Bayview Neighborhood.

SFPD said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives said they found a man at the scene with a non-life-threatening injury.

Video shows a second shooting about 90 minutes later on Turk and Taylor Streets.

Police said one man was injured.

The third shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning near Portrero and Cesar Chavez in the Mission District.

Officers found a man shot at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police said there have been no arrests in the sideshows, but Supervisor Safai said there still may be.

Police said the three shootings aren’t connected and no arrests have been made in those crimes either.