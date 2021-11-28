San Francisco police respond to multiple sideshows in West Portal and Sunset Districts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers responded to reports of two sideshows past midnight on Nov. 28: one in West Portal and the other in the Sunset District, San Francisco police said in a statement.

No arrests have been made yet for either incident.

The West Portal sideshow occurred in the area of Claremont Boulevard and Ulloa Street near the Beacon and Valero gas stations.

Video was captured of the sideshow and the crowd that was there to witness it.

KRON4 received a photo from a viewer on how the street in West Portal looked like the morning after.

The second sideshow happened roughly 10 minutes later on Lawton Street and 29th Avenue in the Sunset District, approximately three miles away from the West Portal sideshow.

Police arrived at the scene and disbursed the crowd.