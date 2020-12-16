San Francisco police say criminals shift behavior amid shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As people have been forced indoors it looks like criminal activity hasn’t stopped it’s just adjusted to the new normal.

At last check of the San Francisco Police Department, crime statistics comparing November of this year to November of 2019:

Burglary shot up by 42% citywide

Arson has gone up by 39%

Stolen cars saw an uptick of 34%

Homicides up by a 32%

Police believe the increase in homicides is still mostly targeted and gang-related.

The crimes that require more person-to-person contact have all gone down.

Rape by 48%, larceny down 39% from a car specifically down 42% because we saw the whole vehicle itself is being stolen not just what’s inside. Robbery down by 25% and assault down 16%.

Officer Robert Rueca explains although it is quieter than normal out there, it may be perceived there are fewer problems but criminals have shifted their behavior to accommodate the remaining opportunities.

We’ve seen their recent campaign to teach residents how to better protect their garages which were heavily targeted by thieves this year.

SFPD believes a small group is behind most of these burglaries.

They report arrests have gone up too but for example 39 in the Tenderloin alone in the last seven days, but explain some post bail or are released for COVID concerns so they end up going after repeat offenders.

SFPD Tenderloin reporting a violent felon tried to kidnap and carjack a woman this week.

He was arrested for the tenth time in less than three years.