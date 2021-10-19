San Francisco police say evidence points to man jumping from balcony at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police say evidence leads them to believe that the man who died after he fell from a balcony at the Chase Center during a Phish concert had jumped.

In a statement, the San Francisco Police Department said at this time they have found no evidence of foul play.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Ryan Prosser of Athens New York, died at the scene Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been released.

About an hour after Prosser fell, police say another man fell down from an elevated area, hitting another man below him. Both of those victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444.