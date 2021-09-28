San Francisco police search for hit-and-run driver who injured child on scooter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver responsible for hitting a child riding an electric scooter in San Francisco.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, a car was driving down Hayes Street at Gough Street when it ran a red light and hit a child.

Police say the driver sped away on Hayes Street without helping the child.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. There is no information on the child’s current condition.

Investigators are searching for the driver and the car involved — They believe it is a dark blue Kia Sedona minivan.

Photo: SFPD

Photo: SFPD

The driver is described as a man in his 20’s, slim build, and was seen wearing a light gray hoodie, police say.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run collision, you are asked to contact police at 1 (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD.