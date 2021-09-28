San Francisco police search for hit-and-run driver who injured child on scooter

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: San Francisco Police Department

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver responsible for hitting a child riding an electric scooter in San Francisco.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, a car was driving down Hayes Street at Gough Street when it ran a red light and hit a child.

Police say the driver sped away on Hayes Street without helping the child.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. There is no information on the child’s current condition.

Investigators are searching for the driver and the car involved — They believe it is a dark blue Kia Sedona minivan.

Photo: SFPD
Photo: SFPD

The driver is described as a man in his 20’s, slim build, and was seen wearing a light gray hoodie, police say.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run collision, you are asked to contact police at 1 (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News