SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is seeking help in finding an at-risk man, the department announced in a press release.

81-year-old Yahya Albaaqee, also known as John Donaldson, was reported missing from his home on the 1300 block of Gilman Avenue — last seen on Tuesday, March 29 at around 10 p.m.

Albaaqee is described to be 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Albaaqee was last seen wearing a black hat, a multicolored (black, red, and green) jacket, possibly a second gray puffy jacket, gray pants, and black boots.

The missing man is considered at risk due to his age, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

The SFPD case number is 220-206-874.