SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian on South Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco last summer is still at-large, police said.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said it needs the public’s help to identify who was behind the wheel.

The crash happened on Sunday, July 9, at 2:41 a.m. at the intersection of South Van Ness Avenue and 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found a gravely injured man who died at the crash scene. Police did not release the pedestrian’s name.

“The driver and the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene and remains outstanding.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigations Unit is leading the investigation and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved,” SFPD wrote.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” You may remain anonymous.