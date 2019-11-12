San Francisco police searching for suspects in violent Chinatown attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people in their 60s were viciously attacked in Chinatown.

The attack caught on camera and now police are searching for the suspects.

The video posted on social media shows the attack underway near Portsmouth Square Saturday night.

One suspect is seen beating at least two of the three male victims in the crowd as bystanders scream.

One of the seniors was apparently knocked unconscious.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin says he was briefed by the captain of central station Sunday.

It started as a cell phone robbery, as he explained it.

A number of seniors took the laws into their own hands and tackled one of the perpetrators at which point the other perpetrator you see in the video went to beat on the folks.

The four men were seen by witnesses fleeing eastbound in the dark colored SUV.

A vehicle that peskin says fits the description of the getaway vehicle after an aggravated purse snatching outside the Garden Bakery on Jackson Friday night.

“So it appears that these thugs have done at least two crimes,” Peskin said.

The beatings of three seniors outside what is described as the living room for the highest concentration of elderly in the city has community members shaken.

Police were seen in the square as part of a boosting of patrols.

At the same time, the granddaughter of an 88-year-old woman beaten unconscious in a Visitacion Valley park back in January engaged in a silent vigil, her sign calling for no more violence.

A friend spoke on her behalf.

“This is not a society where I want to bring my kids up,” the family friend said. “Not the place where any of you want to bring your kids up, where we can’t trust the bond in our community, where we can’t walk the street at night.”

