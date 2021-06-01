San Francisco police seek help finding missing 84-year-old woman

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday.

Jean Chang Kan Fung, 84, has not been seen since going for a walk from her home in the Richmond District around 3 p.m. Friday.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds, with white hair.

Silver Alert – San Francisco, Sonoma, San Mateo, Alameda and Santa Clara

Last Seen: Marina Blvd. and Fillmore St., San Francisco@SFPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/o9iYcNKHPx — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 1, 2021

She was last seen wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black UGG boots, and a red beanie with an LG logo.

Police said Fung is known to frequent Clement Street, the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field, and the Graton and River Rock casinos.

She is considered at risk due to her age and possible medical conditions.

Police ask anyone who sees Fung to contact their local law enforcement agency with her current location and a clothing description.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444.