San Francisco police sergeant arrested in connection to robbery

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Police were called Wednesday evening on reports of a robbery in progress at a San Mateo Rite Aid.

Police say they captured the suspect outside the store despite his attempt to flee the scene.

It turns out — the suspect arrested for robbery and resisting arrest is San Francisco Police Sgt. Davin Cole.

Cole’s attorney says the incident stems for his client’s addiction to opioids, a condition that began after a police dog bit through his calf during a training exercise back in 2010.

If the evidence lines up and charges are filed against Cole, those circumstances should have not impact on his prosecution, but it could on his ultimate sentencing.

San Francisco police have place col on unpaid leave as they conduct an investigation.

Cole’s attorney says he has entered rehab.

In the meantime, prosecutors are reviewing the case, if they decide to charge, Cole could be arraigned as early as Nov. 18.