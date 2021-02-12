San Francisco police step up patrols for Lunar New Year after violent attacks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Lunar New Year begins today. It’s a holiday to start fresh and spend time with loved ones in hopes of good things to come.

On this New Year, police in the Bay Area are stepping up patrols after several violent attacks on older Asians.

In Chinatown, businesses have been struggling since the pandemic with the lack of tourists and now, worries about safety.

Long time San Franciscan Sherwin Won keeping the spirit of the Lunar New Year.

Now safety concerns leading up to the New Year and new outrage after two unprovoked attacks caught on video went viral.

An 84-year-old man died from his injuries.

San Francisco police and city officials visited Chinatown earlier this week condemning the violence, alerting businesses about heightened awareness about safety, and urging the Asian community not to flash the festive red envelopes known to carry cash from the holiday.

“It seems like people are desperate. Sometimes it’s robberies, sometimes it’s not. It’s like random acts of violence too,” Sherwin Won said.

Won echoing safety tips from police for the Lunar New Year festivities.

“Just watch yourself, watch your surroundings, be careful,” Won said.

This year celebrates the Year of the Ox. The Ox is known to be strong, dependable, and diligent.

Won is focusing on the positive and hoping for a much less chaotic year than last year.

“You know what I miss? The parade. It’s going to be missed. We missed one last year, we’re going to miss it this year. It will have to do until later until everyone gets vaccinated,” Won said.

There is no parade or official events in the city this year. SFPD will be stepping up patrols in neighborhoods – officers you see and don’t see.